News you need to know: TNT tops 3x3 again, NCAA roundup and more

Another victory for Tropang Giga

TNT wins again. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT bagged its sixth leg title in the PBA 3x3 competitions, defeating rival Meralco, 21-19, in Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

Almond Vosotros scored nine, Chris Exciminiano added eight, while Lervin Flores and Samboy de Leon had two points each as the Rropang Giga bagged the P100,000 prize.

Alfred Batino and Tonino Gonzaga led Meralco with six points each.

Platinum Karaoke beat J&T in the battle for third, 12-10.

Blazers, Altas win

The Altas get an opening-day win. PHOTO: NCAA

ROBI Nayve scored 18 points to lead College of St. Benilde past Lyceum, 86-69, on Sunday in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament.

The Blazers, eager to make it to the semifinals after a frustrating tournament last season where it finished fourth in the eliminations only to miss out on the round of four, rallied early in the fourth to take control and held on for the opening win.

Nayve made four of the Blazers’ eight three-pointers.

Migs Oczon had 13 points, while Will Gozum and JC Cullar added 12 each for St. Benilde.

JM Bravo led Lyceum with 12 points, Renzo Navarro added 11 and Shawn Umali scored 10.

In the other game, Joey Barcuma had a game-high 22 points as Perpetual Help routed Jose Rizal University, 84-60.

Jielo Razon and Mark Omega had 13 points each for the Bombers.

Jonathan Medina was the only player to score in double figures for JRU, delivering 15 points.

Pinays end up winless in Asean GP

Kyla Atienza is named Best Libero. PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

THE Philippines wound up dead last in the four-nation Aaean Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Filipinas bowed to Indonesia, 24-26, 21-25, 23-25, to end up winless in three matches.

Host Thailand topped the tournament, while Vietnam placed second.

The Philippines was represented by PVL champion Creamline.

