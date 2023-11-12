Bolts win game but lose a key player, Meralco import situation ahead of EASL game, Chot Reyes on Mikey Williams and more

News you need to know: A win and a loss for Meralco, Mikey update and more

Tough run for Bolts

MERALCO is down a key local player with important matches just around the corner.

Allein Maliksi suffered a fractured nose in the second period of the game against Blackwater in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Bolts are leaving for Japan to play in the East Asia Super League against the Ryukyu Golden Kings featuring Allen Durham.

Meralco downs Blackwater

PHOTO: PBA Images

SULEIMAN Braimoh came up with another 40-point game as the Bolts defeated the Bossing, 91-84.

The Nigerian-American, who also had 40 in the game against Rain or Shine, put the Bolts in provisional first place with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Chris Ortiz had 29 points for Blackwater, which slid to 1-1.

No Braimoh for Bolts in Japan

PHOTO: PBA Images

UNFORTUNATELY, Meralco will be without its main man in against Ryukyu.

Coach Luigi Trillo said it is unlikely Suleiman Braimoh will be able to play due to travel issues.

“Yung situation ni Su, it’s up in the air. And I don’t think he’s going to make it,” said Trillo.

The Bolts will be reinforced by Price Ibeh against the Golden Kings squad led by four foreign players, including former Bolts import Allen Durham.

Chot on Mikey

PHOTO: jerome Ascano

TNT consultant Chot Reyes doesn’t think Mikey Williams will return to the Philippines soon.

“You have to ask him. I don’t think so,” said Reyes, who confirmed the Tropang Giga has sent a letter of termination to the Fil-Am guard.

Asked whether there is a plan to trade Williams, Reyes said: “Right now, wala. We are just keeping it there. And then, we will see what happens.”

TNT back on track even as RHJ gets sent off

PHOTO: PBA Images

JAYSON Castro took charge as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson got ejected, and TNT overcame Converge in overtime, 101-98.

The Tropang Giga bounced back for a 1-1 win-loss card as Castro scored 23. Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and 11 rebounds before getting ejected for throwing the ball at Mike Nieto following a dunk early in the third period.

Tom Vodanovich scored 25 for Converge, which slid to 0-2.

