News you need to know: Meralco draws first blood, Tolentino-Jose clash and more

Tolentino, Jose altercation

Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose continue their shouting match in the hallway. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GINEBRA starter Arvin Tolentino and Meralco reserve Raymar Jose clashed on the hardcourt and on the way to the dugout on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Game One of the PBA Governors Cup finals saw Tolentino and Jose in a shouting match during a physical endgame.

The two were called for technical fouls in the dying closing seconds and Jose appeared trying to chase Tolentino after the buzzer.

The shouting continued at the entrance to the dugouts, with Tolentino standing near the barrier as the Bolts wade their way to their locker room.

Tolentino later made light of the incident, refusing to disclose what transpired during the game.

“Uy, nakita nyo yun lahat?” he asked. “Hindi ko alam big deal pala yun.”

Tolentino had six points and two rebounds, while Jose was sent in with a minute left to play and scored on a pair of free throws off a foul by the Ginebra forward.

Bolts draw first blood

Allein Maliksi leads Meralco in scoring. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ALLEIN Maliksi led the way as Meralco defeated Ginebra, 104-01, in the opener of the Governors’ Cup finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Maliksi had 22 points, making 5 of 7 shots from beyond the arc, as Meralco drew first blood in the best-of-seven title series.

Tony Bishop had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Cliff Hodge scored 17, Aaron Black added 12 points and Raymond Almazan came up with 10 markers for Meralco.

Justin Brownlee scored 27 points for Ginebra, which trailed by as many as 21 points.

Christian Standhardinger had 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Game Two is set on Friday.

Banchero eager to deliver

Chris Banchero sees action for 14 minutes.

CHRIS Banchero had two points in 14 minutes of action in his return to action for Meralco.

The Fil-Italian guard declined to provide details about his upper body injury, saying it won’t stop him from playing for Meralco in the title series against Ginebra.

Banchero,who missed Game FIve of the semifinals against Magnolia, also had four rebounds and six assists against Ginebra.

“I’m healthy. I’m good to go,” said Banchero. “It’s been a long conference so everybody has injuries here and there. It’s the finals so it’s not too much to ask about.”

“I’m okay. I’m good enough to play. That’s all that really mattered. Like I said, everybody’s got bumps and bruises. It’s the end of a long conference,” he added.

