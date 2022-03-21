News you need to know: Meralco wins 3x3, PBA updates and more

Meralco tops PBA 3x3

MERALCO has bagged two PBA 3x3 leg championships in two conferences, defeating Limitless App, 17-14, on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dexter Maiquez and Alfred Batino combined for nine of the Bolts' last 10 points to beat the Limitless squad that is set to represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Maiquez scored six, Batino and Tonino Gonzaga had five points each, while Joseph Sedurifa had one for Meralco in the Leg 4 final.

Jorey Napoles led the Appmasters with six points.

Meralco bagged P100,000, while Limitless App took home P50,000.

TNT pocketed P30,000 after placing third with a 21-17 victory over San Miguel Beer.

Guest team in PBA

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial says the participation of the Bay Area Dragons is alreayd guaranteed. PHOTO: PBA Images



A TEAM of free agents from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Taipei will see action as guest in the PBA 47th season, possibly during the Governors’ Cup.

The PBA board has given its go-signal for the participation of the Bay Area Dragons, who will also have two imports.

The East Asia Super League team is set to become the first foreign team to play in Asia's first pro league in 18 years, or since UBC Thunderbirds and US Mail and More Fil-Am Selection competed in the 2004 Fiesta Conference.

On the other hand, a Gilas Pilipinas side coached by Rajko Toroman and led by naturalized player Marcus Douthit was the last guest team to compete in the PBA back in 2011.

The team is reportedly going to have Manila as its temporary home base owing to the strict travel restrictions in Hong Kong, the new format of the EASL being a home-and-away setupA formal presser will be held on Monday to launch the partnership between the Dragons and the PBA.

The EASL will be inaugurated in October consisting of eight teams representing the PBA, Korean Basketball League, Japan B League, Chinese-Taipei P.League+, and the Bay Area Dragons.

