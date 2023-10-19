News you need to know: Meralco signing new import and more

Early import switch

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

MERALCO has made an import change ahead of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Nigerian-American Suleiman Braimoh is expected to arrive this week to replace Feron Hunt, who played below par in the Bolts’ stint in last month’s Doha International Basketball Championship.

Hunt has been let go, and the Bolts will play without an import in a tuneup game against Rain or Shine on Thursday in Bacolod City.

Chris Newsome, who trained with the Philippine men’s basketball team since the preparation for the Fiba World Cup and finally saw action in the Asian Games and helped the Philippines bag the gold medal, is taking a break and yet to rejoin the Bolts.

Several players are also out due to injuries, including Bong Quinto (foot), Allein Maliksi (knee), Raymond Almazan (back), but Meralco could be parading rookie Brandon Bates, who just signed a two-year contract.

Teng signs with SMB

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JERON Teng has joined his father’s former team San Miguel Beer.

A month after turning free agent when his contract was not renewed by Converge, the 29-year-old Teng moves to the Beermen on a two-year-deal.

The 6-foot-2 swingman was taken fifth overall by Alaska in the 2017 PBA Draft, the class led by Christian Standhardinger.

He went on to play for Converge when the Aces franchise was bought by the telecommunications company in 2022.

College ball roundup

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines/GMA Sports

WARREN Bonifacio had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mapua to a 79-65 win over Arellano on Wednesday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

It was the Cardinals’ seventh win in eight games, while the Chiefs suffered their seventh loss in eight outings.

Letran notched its first win after seven losses, beating San Sebastian, 86-71. The Stags slid to 3-5.

In the UAAP, Ateneo routed University of Sto. Tomas, 97-77; National University overpowered University of the East, 68-49; Far Eastern University squeaked past Adamson, 49-46; and University of the Philippines edged out La Salle, 67-64.

