News you need to know: Meralco, Magnolia draw first blood and more

Bolts down Kings

Aaron Black sustains his fine play. PHOTO: PBA Images



MERALCO closed in on the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals with a 93-82 victory over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Aaron Black matched his career-high 25 points and Chris Newsome scored 19 as the fifth-seeded Bolts took Game One of the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

The fourth-seed Kings now face an elimination game on Friday.

Scottie Thompson had 29 points and Christian Standhardinger added 12 for Ginebra.

Hotshots rip Road Warriors

Mark Barroca and the Hotshots move closer to the roud of four. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MAGNOLIA took control early and eased to a 98-89 victory over NLEX to move closer to the round of four in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Mark Barroca scored 24, while Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva had 13 points each for the Hotshots, who scored 40 in the second quarter.

The third-seeded Hotshots look to finish off the No. 6 Road Warriors in Game Two of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Athony Semerad scored 19, while Don Trollano and Calvin Oftana added 15 each for NLEX.

Newsome for Gilas

Chris Newsome says it is an honor to be considered again for the Philippine team. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CHRIS Newsome said he has yet to receive official word from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) about his eligibility to play for the Philippine national basketball team as a local.

A Fiba ruling keeps Newsome from seeing action for Gilas as a local since he was able to acquire a Philippine passport only after he was 16 years old.

The 2016 PBA Rookie of the Year said Chot Reyes said the SBP was working on getting him cleared to play. Newsome, who has donned the national colors in the Southeast Asian Games, said it would be an honor to represent the country in top-level competition.

“It’s an honor just to be considered. It’s an honor that they try to push for me to be involved in that pool. Any opportunity to represent the country, I’m always down with that. It’s a long dream of mine to be able to represent the country,” said Newsome.

