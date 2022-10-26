News you need to know: New Meralco import, Will Navarro update and more

Northport activates Will Navarro

Northport completes its 15-man roster with the addition of Will Navarro.

WILL Navarro is expected to make his PBA debut on Wednesday after being activated by Northport a day after signing a contract.

The Batang Pier take on struggling San Miguel Beer at 5:45 in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The 25-year-old Navarro, picked by Northport second behind Jordan Heading (Terrafirma) in the special round of the PBA Season 46 Draft, had hoped to see action in the Korean Basketball League but was not released by Gilas Pilipinas.

Navarro signed a two-conference deal with the Batang Pier on Monday.

Northport is in joint sixth at 3-3, while San Miguel holds a 2-3 record for 11th spot in the 13-team tournament.

Bolts bring in new import

The Bolts hope to get an instant boost from Jessie Govan. PHOTO: AP

MERALCO will parade a new import for its next PBA Commissioner’s Cup game.

Running 12th in the 13-team tournament with a 1-5 win-loss record, the Bolts have dropped Johnny O’Bryant and brought in Jessie Govan.

Meralco takes on fellow struggler San Miguel on Saturday.

Govan is coming off a stint with G League Ignite. He had also played in the Japan B.League and Korean Basketball League.

NCAA results

San Beda improves to 7-4. PHOTO: NCAA

TONY Ynot scored 25 as San Beda defeated Emilio Aguinaldo College, 72-64, on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 95 basketball tournament.

The Red Lions notched their seventh win in 11 games for fourth spot behind College of St. Benilde (8-2), Letran (9-3) and Lyceum (8-3).

JP Maguliano had 11 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double for Generals, who bowed out bowed out of the Final Four race with a 1-12 record.

Warren Bonifacio showed the way as Mapua defeated Perpetual Help, 73-65.

The Cardinals improved its win-loss record to 4-9, ninth in the 10-team league. Bonifacio scored 14 and Jeric Pido added 13 for Mapua.

Carlo Ferreras had 22 points for the Altas, in sixth spot with a 5-7 record.

