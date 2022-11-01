News you need to know: Meralco's new import, Gilas update and more

Import switch, finally, for Meralco



Former NBA player KJ McDaniels is set to sut up for his third PBA team.

KJ McDaniels is set to return to the PBA.

Not with NLEX, though.

McDaniels is being brought in by Meralco after encountering trouble in its first attempt at an import switch.

Jessie Govan, who was expected to replace Johnny O’Bryant, was found to be over the 6-foot-10 height limit for imports in the Commissioner’s Cup.

There will be no such problem with McDaniels, who last suited up in the PBA for NLEX, leading the team to an 8-3 record in the Governors’ Cup before leaving to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their child.

McDaniels first suited up in the PBA with TNT in the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

With O’Bryant, Meralco went 1-5 for 12th spot in the 13-team tournament.

Winston to Gilas

Schonny Winston is the latest collegate player to be tapped by the national team. PHOTO: UAAP



LA Salle guard Schonny Winston is expected to join the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Fiba informed the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in a letter dated October 27, 2022 that Winston can play as a local for the national team, but coaches felt it was too late to add the 24-year-old guard to the pool for the fifth window of the qualifiers.

The Philippines is set to leave on Nov. 7 for games against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

The initial pool for the fifth window has six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Jamie Malonzo, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez and Arvin Tolentino with the Adelaide 36ers’ Kai Sotto, B.League players Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and collegiate players Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Francis Lopez.

The 6-foot-4 Winston, the UAAP scoring leader and top MVP candidate, could get his shot when the Philippines takes on Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27, 2023.

