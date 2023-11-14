News you need to know: Meralco gears up for EASL and more

Bolts all set for EASL battle

PHOTO: PBA Images

MERALCO gears up for battle against a familiar face in the East Asia Super League at the Okinawa Arena on Wednesday.

The Bolts take on defending B.League champion Ryukyu Golden Kings, which has former Meralco import Allen Durham.

Meralco took the spot of Ginebra in the EASL and is seeing action in the home and away league for the first time. The Bolts arrived in Okinawa on Monday.

Cliff Hodge is looking forward to the reunion with Durham.

“We went to battle for years and years, trying to get a championship together. And we always had the unfinished business,” said Hodge in an EASL interview. “And I’m glad that he actually won a championship in Japan last year.”

The Bolts will be reinforced by Prince Ibeh.

PHOTO: Spin.ph / PSC-POC

THE Philippine Sportswriters Association will honor the top achievers in sports in 2023 when it holds its awards night on Jan. 29 at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Asian Games gold medalists EJ Obiena, Meggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez, Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women’s football team are being considered for the Athlete of the Year award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, Executive of the Year, President’s Award, National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year, Mr. Basketball, Ms. Volleyball, Ms. Football, and the Tony Siddayao Awards are among the awards to be given out by the PSA composed of sports editors and writers from different broadsheets, tabloids, and online sites.

