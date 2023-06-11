News you need to know: Meralco downs SMB, Filipinas' 29-player pool and more

Bolts defeat Beermen

PHOTO: PBA Images

ALLEIN Maliksi scored 21 points, going 7 for 16 off the bench, as Meralco defeated San Miguel Beer, 92-89, on Saturday in the PBA on Tour at the Tiaong Convention Center in Quezon.

Maliksi went 5 for 10 from the three-point line as the Bolts notched their third win in four matches in the preseason exhibition series.

Bong Quinto added 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting for the Bolts.

Jericho Cruz went 7 for 17, finishing with 19 points for San Miguel, which absorbed its third loss in five games.

Marvin Lee and Allyn Bulanadi added 18 points each for the Beermen.

Filipinas' 29-member pool ahead of Fifa Women's World Cup

PHOTO: pff



SARINA Bolden, Hali Long, Tahnai Annis, Fil-Australian Angela Beard and 25 others were named to the Philippine women’s football player pool for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The final 23 will to be determined after the Filipinas' training camp in Sydney.

In the pool are goalkeepers Kiara Fontanolla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel, and Inna Palacios, and defenders Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Beard, Raina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, and Dominique Randle.

Midfielders Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, Eva Madarang, Jessica Miclat, Isabela Pasion, Quinley Quezada, and Jaclyn Sawicki, and forwards Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, and Meryll Serrano are also in the pool.

Converge signs Keith Zaldivar

CONVERGE picked up Keith Zaldivar after the sophomore big man was released by Magnolia.

Zaldivar, the No. 12 pick in last year’s draft, struggled to get playing time in a Magnolia roster that had Ian Sangalang, Rafi Reavis and James Laput.

The former Adamson center is expected to suit up for the FiberXers in the PBA on Tour where they hold a 1-2 win-loss record.