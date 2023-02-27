News you need to know: Gilas roster update, Meralco downs Magnolia and more

Gilas roster update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

GILAS Pilipinas will have practically the same lineup from the game against Lebanon when it takes on Jordan in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, with only Kevin Quiambao being added in place of Calvin Oftana.

Justin Brownlee plays his second game for the Philippines after leading the team to a 107-96 victory on Friday, while also back for Monday’s game against Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan are Jamie Malonzo, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez.

The game, the Philippines’ final match in these qualifiers, is set at 6 p.m.

Mason Amos will play his second game with the national seniors team as Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, Jordan Heading, Kiefer Ravena and Thirdy Ravena also suit up.

Jordan seeks upset

JORDAN is also set to field the same team for its second game of the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, against the Philippines on Monday in Bulacan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The team that beat India in Bangalore on Friday plays its second road game, with Dar Tucker and Freddie Ibrahim leading the way.

Also in the squad are Zaid Abbas, Amin Abu Hawwas, Fadi Nader George Qarmash, Ashraf Alhendi, Ahmad Alhamarsheh, Sami Bzai, Muhammad Hussein, Hashem Abbaas, and Caden Chudri Zuheir Alnajdawi.

Ibrahim scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Jordan’s 98-63 win over India to celebrate its entry in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Meralco stops Magnolia

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

KJ McDaniels scored 19 points on 6 of 14 shooting as Meralco nipped Magnolia, 86-84, on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Chris Newsome had 16 points and Aaron Black added 13 as Meralco notched its fifth win in eight games for sixth spot.

Antonio Hester went 10 for 18, finishing with 23 points for Magnolia, which saw its win streak end at four, slipping to 4-4 for seventh place.

Watch Now

PBA summons Converge import

ENCHO Serrano came off the bench and scored a career-high 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting as Phoenix stunned Converge, 106-103, on Sunday.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell had 19 points, going 8 for 16, while pulling down 15 rebounds as the Fuel Masters improved their win-loss record to 3-5 for eighth spot.

Jamaal Franklin led all scorers, delivering 30 points for Converge, which absorbed its third loss in nine game for joint third with NLEX.

Franklin has been summoned by the PBA Commissioner’s Office after confronting referees on plays in the dying moments of the game, arguing for foul calls after missing three-point shots and confronting game officials again before heading to the team dugout.