News you need to know: Meralco, Alaska win; Blackwater update and more

Meralco goes 2-0

Tony Bishop goes 13 for 25 in over 41 minutes of action. PHOTO: PBA Images



MERALCO made it two straight games to start the conference, defeating TNT, 83-80, in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tony Bishop had 36 points and 17 rebounds, Chris Newsome scored 15, while Allein Maliksi added 10 markers.

McKenzie Moore had an anemic performance, coming up with four points on 2 for 9 shooting, and adding seven rebounds.

Roger Pogoy scored 25, Mikey Williams added 24 and Jayson Castro had 16 points for TNT, which slipped to a 1-2 win-loss record.

Alaska stops two-game slide

Maverick Ahanmisi plays 31 minutes, shooting 6 for 10. PHOTO: PBA Images

ALASKA overpowered cellar-dwelling Blackwater, 98-75, even as Olu Ashaolu sufered an injury in their 2021 PBA Governors Cup game on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Aces ended a two-game slide, improving to a 3-2 win-loss record.

Blackwater, meanwhile, is winless in five games this conference and is now on a 24-game losing streak, dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

Ashaolu had 10 points and seven rebounds before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injured leg.

Maverick Ahanmisi scored 17, Jeron Teng added 14 points, while Mike Tolomia and Robert Herndon had 12 points each for Alaska.

Import Jaylen Bond had two points and five rebounds for Blackwater

Rashawn McCarthy scored 16 to lead the Bossing, while Ed Daquiog had 12 points.

Blackwater import change

Blackwater hopes to get a bog lift from Shawn Glover. PHOTO: AP

SKIDDING Blackwater could be parading a new import after the PBA Governors’ Cup break.

Winless in five games with Jaylen Bond and on a 24-game losing streak dating to the 2020 Philippine Cup, Blackwater is set to bring in Shawn Glover.

The Bossing, who bowed to Alaska on Wednesday, don’t play again until Jan. 5 when they are expected to field in Glover against the Magnolia Hotshots.

The 31-year-old Glover is coming off stint with KR Basket in Iceland.

