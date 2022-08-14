News you need to know: McCullough, Gilas Youth update and more

Tough task for Gilas Youth

THE Philippine youth basketball team has been grouped with Syria, Qatar and Chinese Taipei in the the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship in Tehran.

The match against Syria is on Aug. 21, Qatar on Aug. 22, and Chinese Taipei on Aug. 23.

Ten teams are seeing action, with two teams getting dropped before the knockout rounds.

The Philippines features Ateneo recruits Kyle Gamber and Mason Amos and La Salle's Mur Alao and EJ Abadam.

Also in the team under coach Josh Reyes are UP’s Kobe Demisana, La Salle Greenhills’ Seven Gagate, Ethan Alian and Luis Pablo, LA Andres and Joshua Coronel of La Salle, James Nacua of San Beda-Taytay, and Ramon Salvoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

McCullough update

CHRIS McCullough’s bid to suit up for Gilas has apparently ground to a halt.

It was a couple years ago when the 6-foot-10 forward from Syracuse looked to be on track for consideration when after seeding feelers to Gilas, got a short response from the SBP.

But now the 27-year-old McCullough, who led San Miguel to the Commissioner’s Cup title in 2019, has not been mentioned in reports about the Philippines’ next foreign reinforcement. The last player to be given Filipino citizenship by naturalization to be able to suit up for Gilas was the Ange Kouame of the Ivory Coast and the recent talks mention Micah Potter, D.J. Wilson, and Noah Vonleh as candidates.

“At this point, I don’t even get recognized,” McCullough wrote in response to a Twitter post asking about SBP’s options.

Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson is set to take the Gilas Pilipinas spot for the naturalized player in the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers and in the main event.

NLEX on Kiefer

“Parang tanggap na namin.”

Coach Yeng Guiao summed up the Kiefer Ravena situation at NLEX, saying that while the veteran playmaker remains part of the Road Warriors circle, they understand he won’t be part of the squad anytime soon.

“At least now we can move on,” Guiao said.

NLEX plans to sign Ravena to a new contract fell through as the 28-year-old guard inked a new deal with the Shiga Lakes in Japan’s B.League.

Ravena has not played for NLEX for two-and-a-half conferences.

“We are still in constantly in touch with Kiefer and we treat him still as part of the team. Nasa group chat pa rin namin siya. Pag nagkakalokohan sa group chat, nakikiloko siya. So we still feel na he’s part of the team even if he’s playing in Japan,” said Guiao.

