News you need to know: Mayweather, Pacquiao and more

Floyd Mayweather, 45, proves too much for this 30-year-old MMA fighter. PHOTO: AP

MONEY showed Manny how to bag quick cash.

Floyd Mayweather stopped MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in two rounds on Sunday at Super Saitama Arena, with old rival Manny Pacquiao watching at ringside.

The 45-year-old Mayweather, who reportedly got US$20 million for the fight, delivered a right to the back of Asakura’s ear and the Japanese fighter struggled to get up.

Winner of 50 professional fights with no losses, Mayweather won by TKO and is now set to take on YouTuber Deji in another exhibition.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao has also signed for exhibition matches, facing Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in December and former sparmate Jaber Zayani in February.

MPBL roundup

Mark Montuano strikes again for Bacoor.

THE Pasig Realtors routed the Laguna Krah Asia Heroes, 74-58, for a 13-5 win-loss record for second spot in MPBL North.

Nueva Ecija leads with a 19-0 record.

The San Juan Knights defeated the Bataan Risers, 90-74, in Bataan to take fourth spot.

Bacoor ripped Valenzuela, 98-83, to climb to 8-11 in the South division.

