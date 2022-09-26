Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Sep 26
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Mayweather, Pacquiao and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Ringside seats at the Mayweather-Asakura bout went for as high as US$7,000 (around P400,000).
    PHOTO: AP

    Quick buck for Money

    Floyd MayweatherFloyd Mayweather, 45, proves too much for this 30-year-old MMA fighter.

    MONEY showed Manny how to bag quick cash.

    Floyd Mayweather stopped MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in two rounds on Sunday at Super Saitama Arena, with old rival Manny Pacquiao watching at ringside.

    The 45-year-old Mayweather, who reportedly got US$20 million for the fight, delivered a right to the back of Asakura’s ear and the Japanese fighter struggled to get up.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Winner of 50 professional fights with no losses, Mayweather won by TKO and is now set to take on YouTuber Deji in another exhibition.

    Watch Now

    The 43-year-old Pacquiao has also signed for exhibition matches, facing Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in December and former sparmate Jaber Zayani in February.

    MPBL roundup

    Mark Montuano

    Mark Montuano strikes again for Bacoor.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    THE Pasig Realtors routed the Laguna Krah Asia Heroes, 74-58, for a 13-5 win-loss record for second spot in MPBL North.

    Nueva Ecija leads with a 19-0 record.

    The San Juan Knights defeated the Bataan Risers, 90-74, in Bataan to take fourth spot.

    Bacoor ripped Valenzuela, 98-83, to climb to 8-11 in the South division.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Ringside seats at the Mayweather-Asakura bout went for as high as US$7,000 (around P400,000).
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again