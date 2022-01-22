News you need to know: Matt Rosser, Nino Canaleta, import updates

Matt Rosser reconnects with TNT
Matt Ganuelas-Rosser averaged 5.0 points, 2.00 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Terrafirma in the Governors’ Cup.
MATT Ganuelas-Rosser has reconnected with TNT after declining the offer from Terrafirma.
Rosser was part of TNT Tropang Texters squad that won the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup. The Fil-Am swingman was picked fourth overall by NLEX in the 2014 PBA Draft before being sent to TNT.
The 31-year-old Rosser, who landed at San Miguel in 2017, was sent to Terrafirma before Season 46 in the trade that sent CJ Perez to the Beermen. His contract expired at the end of 2021 and was offered by the Dyip a fresh two-year deal but he declined.
Terms of the deal with TNT were not disclosed.
Nino Canaleta a free agent
Nino Canaleta is still fielding offers.
NINO 'KG' Canaleta has been released by Blackwater
The 6-foot-6 forward’s contract expired at the end of 2021 and was not offered an extensnion.
Sixth pick in the 2005 PBA Draft, Canaleta played for Air21, BMeg, Ginebra, TNT, NLEX, Mahindra, Globalport, Blackwater and Meralco.
The former UE Red Warrior was reacquired by Blackwater in 2019 in a trade that sent Allein Maliksi to Meralco.
According to his agent Danny Espiritu, the veteran forward is still fielding offers before deciding on his next move.
Import injury updates
Paul Harris is averaging 17.6 points and 12 rebounds.
PHOENIX is not tapping a standby replacement import, confident that Paul Harris will be ready for action when the Governors’ Cup resumes.
Coach Topex Robinson said Harris, who sustained a hamstring injury in Phoenix’s Christmas Day game against NLEX, has been cleared for rehab.
Harris is averaging 17.6 points and 12.0 rebounds.
Olu Ashaolu of Alaska, meanwhile, has fully recovered from a strained calf, according to coach Jeff Cariaso.
The 33-year-old Nigerian-Canadian sustained the injury in a Dec. 22 game against Blackwater.
Ashaolu has averages of 19.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.
