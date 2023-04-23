News you need to know: Match-fixing scandal, PBA updates and more

Match-fixing charges

CHARGES of graft have been charged against a businessman in Singapore for allegedly trying to influence results of professional basketball games in the Philippines and Thailand.

Koa Wei Quan, a 32-year-old Singaporean, allegedly tried to manipulate match results by offering thousands of dollars to players in the Philippine Basketball Association and a Thai pro league in 2018, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The court documents did not say whether the bribes were accepted.

Among Filipino players who were identified in the case was Ian Sangalang of Magnolia, who was allegedly offered US$5,000 (around P263,000 in 2018) to arrange for the Hotshots to lose to sister team San Miguel by nine or more points in Game 5 of the 2018 Philippine Cup Finals on April 6.

Koa was said to have worked with former PBA player Leo Avenido and former PBA D-League team official Sergei Bien Orillo.

Koa worked with the same pair 16 days later, court documents showed, to offer unknown players from Blackwater P525,000 in bribes to arrange for a four-point win or less by the Bossing or to lose their match against Columbian (now Terrafirma).

Jolas one and done?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

IT was an interim position at TNT.

But coach Jojo Lastimosa winning on the first try — he steered TNT to a title win over Ginebra in six games — made things complicated for the Tropang Giga.

Lastimosa, the TNT team manager, was given the reins in the Governors’ Cup as Chot Reyes focused on handling Gilas Pilipinas with the Fiba Basketball World Cup just around the corner.

The PBA’s next season won’t open until after the Southeast Asian Games.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko, this is a one-off. But I don’t know what MVP will do, Mr. Vargas will do, Mr. Al Panlilio will do. But I’ll be ready just in case.”

Volleyball results

PHOTO: UAAP

ADAMSON University defeated University of the Philippines, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-15, on Saturday to reach the UAAP women’s volleyball semifinals.

The Lady Falcons improved to 9-4, while the also-ran Lady Maroons slid to 1-11.

Defending champion National University also advanced to the round of four, beating hapless University of the East, 25-5, 25-15, 25-13.

NU improved to 9-3, while UE is winless in 12 matches.