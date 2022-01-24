Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jan 24
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Mark Magsayo world champ, James Yap update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    undefined
    Rain or Shine gives James Yap a contract extension; Mark Magsayo joins Filipino world boxing champions.

    Mark Magsayo is world champ

    undefinedMark Magsayo's record remains unblemished.

    MaRK MAgsayo is the newest Filipino world champion.

    The 26-year-old Magsayo outpointed Gary Russell Jr. to claim the WBC featherweight crown on Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey (Sunday Manila time).

    Scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 114-114, the majority decision improving Magsayo’s record to 24-0.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Magsayo, who knocked out Julio Ceja in the 10th round in August 2021, ended Russell's six-year's reign as champion.

    Russell, fighting for the first time in two years, suffered the second loss of his career for a 31-2 (18 KOs) record.

    James Yap contract extension

    James YapJames Yap has yet to decide on retirement from the PBA.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    TWO-time MVP James Yap has agreed to a new deal with Rain or Shine.

    Co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed the contract extension of the 39-year-old gunner, whose previous contract expired on Dec. 31.

    Not extending Yap's contract would mean outright free agency for the 16-time All-Star.

    “He’s extended till the remainder of the season,” said Yu.

    Yap is on leave as he focuses on his bid for a council seat in San Juan in the May elections.

    Balipure roster nearly full

    Marian BuitreMarian Buitre joins Balipure after a stint with Chery Tiggo.

    Continue reading below ↓

    BaliPure has signed Jho Maraguinot, Janine Marciano and Marian Buitre for the 2022 PVL Open Conference.

    Purest Water Defenders also added Julia Ipac and Rap Aguilar from Cignal, Jamie Lavitoria from Choco Mucho, former PLDT libero Alyssa Eroa and Patty Orendain.

    The team also got back setter Alina Bicar, who played for Petro Gazz in the PNVF Champions League, joining holdovers Been Flora, Gen Casugod, Sati Espiritu, Gyra Barroga and Carly Hernandez.

    BaliPure is looking for two more players to complete its roster for the season.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Rain or Shine gives James Yap a contract extension; Mark Magsayo joins Filipino world boxing champions.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again