News you need to know: Mark Magsayo world champ, James Yap update and more

Mark Magsayo is world champ

Mark Magsayo's record remains unblemished. PHOTO: Premier Boxing

MaRK MAgsayo is the newest Filipino world champion.

The 26-year-old Magsayo outpointed Gary Russell Jr. to claim the WBC featherweight crown on Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey (Sunday Manila time).

Scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 114-114, the majority decision improving Magsayo’s record to 24-0.

Magsayo, who knocked out Julio Ceja in the 10th round in August 2021, ended Russell's six-year's reign as champion.

Russell, fighting for the first time in two years, suffered the second loss of his career for a 31-2 (18 KOs) record.

James Yap contract extension

James Yap has yet to decide on retirement from the PBA. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TWO-time MVP James Yap has agreed to a new deal with Rain or Shine.

Co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed the contract extension of the 39-year-old gunner, whose previous contract expired on Dec. 31.

Not extending Yap's contract would mean outright free agency for the 16-time All-Star.

“He’s extended till the remainder of the season,” said Yu.

Yap is on leave as he focuses on his bid for a council seat in San Juan in the May elections.

Balipure roster nearly full

Marian Buitre joins Balipure after a stint with Chery Tiggo.

BaliPure has signed Jho Maraguinot, Janine Marciano and Marian Buitre for the 2022 PVL Open Conference.

Purest Water Defenders also added Julia Ipac and Rap Aguilar from Cignal, Jamie Lavitoria from Choco Mucho, former PLDT libero Alyssa Eroa and Patty Orendain.

The team also got back setter Alina Bicar, who played for Petro Gazz in the PNVF Champions League, joining holdovers Been Flora, Gen Casugod, Sati Espiritu, Gyra Barroga and Carly Hernandez.

BaliPure is looking for two more players to complete its roster for the season.

