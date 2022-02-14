News you need to know: Mark Caguioa, Phoenix import update and more

Mark Caguioa mulling retirement

PHOTO: PBA Images

WILL Mark Caguioa return or retire?

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the 42-year-old Caguioa is mulling retirement even as he fights to make the active roster.

Third pick in the 2001 PBA Draft, Caguioa has stayed with Ginebra his entire career, earning MVP honors in 2012.

Caguioa has been battling injuries and has not seen action in over a year.

He last played on November 20, 2020, playing for eight minutes against Meralco in Game Two of the Governors Cup semifinals.

“Mark has been bothered by a calf strain and he is contemplating hanging it up because he can’t get healthy,” said Cone after Ginebra’s match against Meralco on Sunday.

Asi Taulava, 48, and Rafi Reavis, 44, are among the oldest active players in the PBA.

Bolts gain share of Govs Cup lead

Chris Banchero has a solid debut with Meralco

TONY Bishop came up with 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead Meralco to a 101-95 victory over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bolts new guy Chris Banchero had a solid outing, scoring 12 points, which was matched by Chris Newsome. Allein Maliksi added 11 as Meralco gained a share of the top of the standings with Magnolia at 4-0.

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 27 points, Scottie Thompson added 18 and Christian Standhardinger scored 17.

LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar had 10 points each for Ginebra, which absorbed its second straight loss for a 3-2 record.

Phoenix import situation

Coach Topex Robinson and the Fuel Masters are keeping Donald Tankoua as reserve. PHOTO: PBA Images





DOMINIQUE Sutton suited up for Phoenix in the PBA Governors Cup but Donald Tankoua remains with the Fuel Masters as backup import.

Tankoua, the Cameroonian import for San Beda in three straight NCAA championships from 2016, was slated to suit up for Phoenix with Paul Harris recovering from a hamstring injury.

But Phoenix was able to bring in Sutton just in time for the Governors’ Cup resumption due to the relaxed border restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline.

Harris, meanwhile, left the country on Saturday.

Sutton, who previously suited up for Air21 and NorthPort, had a decent debut Phoenix, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in a 93-92 win over TNT Tropang Giga.

Phoenix improved its win-loss record to 4-2, while TNT absorbed its second straight defeat and dropped to 2-4.

