News you need to know: Manuel joins SMB practice, Arwind update and more

Vic Manuel joins SMB practice

Vic Manuel starts work with the Beermen. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

VIC Manuel has joined San Miguel Beer practice days after being shipped out of Northport.

Traded by Phoenix to Northport in a multi-player deal just a week ago before being sent to San Miguel in a straight swap for Arwind Santos, the 34-year-old Manuel suits up for his sixth team in the PBA and first under the San Miguel Corporation group.

Continue reading below ↓

Manuel said he was ordered by management to show up in practice a day after being acquired by the Beermen.

"Nagpunta na ako ng ensayo," he said on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Nanood lang naman ako. Tapos kaunting shooting lang."

The veteran forward was welcomed by the Beermen with a red San Miguel jersey with the No. 87.

New challenge for Arwind

Arwind Santos: 'Mayroon na naman akong kailangang patunayan, sa sarili ko at sa ibang tao.' PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

ARWIND Santos says he was surprised but not saddened when he was traded by San Miguel to Northport.

"Nakakabigla, syempre. Pero wala namang imposible sa mundo," the former PBA MVP told SPIN.ph a day after being traded for Vic Manuel.

"Sobrang blessed ko sa buhay, at ang dami kong dapat ipasalamat sa ating Panginoon, para maging malungkot," said Santos.

The 40-year-old Santos, who won MVP honors and nine championships in 12 years with Petron/San Miguel, is taking it as a challenge.

"Ngayon, mayroon na naman akong kailangang patunayan, sa sarili ko at sa ibang tao."

Art de la Cruz-Sidney Onwubere trade

Continue reading below ↓

Art de la Cruz was unable to play for Ginebra in the 2021 Philippine Cup due to an injury; Sidney Onwubere averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11 games for Northport.

A DAY after acquiring Arwind Santos, Northport made another trade.

The Batang Pier acquired Art de la Cruz and sent Sidney Onwubere to Barangay Ginebra.

The PBA trade committee approved the deal on Tuesday.

Onwubere averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11 games in the 2021 Philippine Cup with the Batang Pier, which lost to San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Dela Cruz, meanwhile, was unable to play the all-Filipino conference due to an injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.