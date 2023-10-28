News you need to know: Mangliwan bags gold, Ginebra taps Tony Bishop and more

Mangliwan delivers gold

JERROLD Mangliwan topped the men’s 400-meter T52 wheelchair race final of the 4th Asian Para Games on Friday in Hangzhou.

The 44-year-old Mangliwan clocked one minute and .01.54 seconds, beating Ueyonabaru Hirota (1:01.79).

Mangliwan bagged the silver medal in the men’s 100-meter T52 race three days ago.

Ito Tatsuya, winner of the 100-m race, bagged the bronze in the 400 with a 1:04.96 clocking.

“Four times ako nag-Asian Para Games ngayon lang ako nag-medal ng ganito dito kaya binuhos ko na ang lahat,” said Mangliwan.

Ginebra brings in Tony Bishop

BARANGAY Ginebra has tapped a former rival to reinforce the squad for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

With Justin Brownlee’s status uncertain, the Gin Kings are bringing in former Meralco import Tony Bishop.

The 6-foot-8 Bishop was the Bolts’ reinforcement when they battled Brownlee and Co. for the Governors’s Cup title in 2021. The Gin Kings won in six games.

Bishop, 34, recently played in the Puerto Rican and Mexican leagues.

“He was a guy that we had such a tough time with, such a tough time defending. He was so versatile and so level-headed. We couldn’t get under his skin so he was one of the first guys we thought about,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Justin Brownlee update

GINEBRA is hoping to get news about Justin Brownlee’s status next week.

The Gilas Pilipinas star and Ginebra import faces some time off basketball after testing positive for banned substance during the Asian Games.

“I don’t know for sure, but I heard that there might be a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday next week but I’m not nearly a hundred percent sure about that,” coach Tim Cone said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

