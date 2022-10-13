News you need to know: Magnolia stays unbeaten, UE downs La Salle and more

Hotshots go 4-0

Jio Jalalon goes 7 for 11 in 26 minutes of action. PHOTO: PBA Images

MAGNOLIA tightened its grip on the PBA Commissioner’s Cup lead with a 111-97 win over NLEX on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Nick Rakocevic, cleared of injury after a huge scare when a teammate landed on his right knee in the game against TNT last week, scored a game-high 36 points for the Hotshots.

Jio Jalalon scored 18 and Mark Barroca ha 16 points as Magnolia notched its fourth win in as many games.

NLEX slipped to 2-2, suffering its second straight loss under Frankie Lim after going 2-0 under Adonis Tierra.

Kevin Alas and Justin Chua led the Road Warriors with 16 points each as Earl Clark scored 15 on 6 of 12 shooting.

Batang Pier bounce back

Prince Ibeh plays 41 minutes, shooting 9 for 15. PHOTO: PBA Images

NORTHPORT got back on track, rallying late to beat Blackwater, 87-83, on Wednesday in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Coming off a loss to TNT, the Batang Pier looked headed for disaster once more as they trailed by eight in the fourth but came up with a 21-9 run on the way to their third win in five games.

Prince Ibeh had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Arvin Tolentino scored 15 and Arwind Santos came off the bench to deliver 14 points for Northport.

Cameron Krutwig shot 11 for 16 and wound up with 28 points for Blackwater, which slipped to 2-3.

Troy Rosario had 17 points and Baser Amer scored 16 for the Bossing.

UE, NU win

Kyle Paranada continues his fine play. PHOTO: UAAP

THE Paranada brothers took charge as University of the East came up with a huge upset in UAAP Season 85, defeating La Salle, 81-74, on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

Kyle Paranada scored 20 and brother Nikko added 18 as the Warriors moved up to midtable with an even 2-2 card.

Schonny Winston had 26 points for the Archers, who also now hold a 2-2 win-loss card.

National University handed defending champion University of the Philippines its first loss of the season, 80-75.

Senegalese reinforcement Omar John had 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals as the Bulldogs notched their third win in four games for a share of the lead with Ateneo and UP.

Zach Lucero led all scorers, delivering 22 points for UP, while Carl Tamayo added 17.

Ateneo routed University of Sto. Tomas, 79-52, behind a 20-point performance from Forthsky Padrigao.

Adamson beat Far Eastern University, 76-65.

