News you need to know: Magnolia stuns Ginebra, Japeth status for Fiba games and more

Japeth on Gilas

JAPETH Aguilar still has no timetable for a return and likely will skip Gilas Pilipinas’ games in the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifying later this month.

Asked if he might miss the games at the Philippine Arena against Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27, Japeth replied: “Yeah. I think so.”

The 36-year-old forward suffered an MCL sprain in Ginebra’s second game of the PBA Governors’ Cup, against NLEX which the Gin Kings won 114-111.

“You know…siguro ano lang I just got to be patience lang. Di pa will ni Lord. So we’ll see.”

Kai out

KAI Sotto is not seeing action for the Philippines in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The 20-year-old Sotto is in the Philippines after the Adelaide 36ers bowed out of this season’s NBL, but he will soon travel to Japan.

Sotto is set to join the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the B.League.

Back-to-back wins for Magnolia

ANTONIO Hester got a win streak going for Magnolia in the PBA Governors’s Cup, lifting the Hotshots over the Barangay Ginebra gin Kings, 118-88, on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

In his second game back in the PBA, Hester had 28 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as the Hotshots notched their second consecutive win after losing three straight games.

Justin Brownlee scored 22 points, pulled down seven rebounds and issued nine assists, while Scottie Thompson scored 19 for Ginebra.

It was the Gin Kings’ first loss in four games played in a span of eight days.

Rain or Shine scores first win

GREG Smith scored 38 in his Governors’ Cup debut, giving Rain or Shine its first victory of the tournament, 122-117 over Blackwater on Sunday.

Smith, who replaced Michael Qualls, went 9 for 17, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, as the Elasto Painters improved their win-loss record to 1-4.

Troy Williams had 40 points on 15 of 33 shooting for Blackwater, which slid to 1-5.