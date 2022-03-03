News you need to know: Magnolia, Northport sustain streaks; Cabera update

Hotshots get a new win streak going

Mike Harris comes up with a monster double-double for Magnolia.

MAGNOLIA erased a 16-point deficit to beat Meralco, 88-85, on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Mike Harris had 30 points and 22 rebounds as the Hotshots improved its win-loss record to a league-leading 8-1 and clinched a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

Paul Lee added 15 points, while Jio Jalalon, Mark Barroca and Adrian Wong scored 10 points each.

Tony Bishop had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Meralco, which slipped from No. 2 to joint third with Alaska at 6-3. Idle NLEX is now in second spot with a 7-3 card.

Chris Newsome scored 18, while Chris Banchero and Allein Maliksi had 13 points apiece for the Bolts.

Northport makes it four straight wins

Jamel Artis and the Batang Pier are now tied or eighth. PHOTO: PBA Images

AFTER five losses to start the conference, Northport has won four straight.

Robert Bolick rejoined the Batang Pier after playing for the Philippine national basketball team, scoring 30 in a 116-103 win over cellar-dwelling Blackwater in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Against a Blackwater squad that is winless in nine games this conference and has lost 28 straight from 2020, Northport import Jamel Artis finally got to rest, although not much, playing 45 minutes this time after two straight 48-minute games.

Artis scored 26, Arwind Santos added 21points, Jamie Malonzo chipped in with 16 and Jerrick Balanza had 10 markers for Northport, tied for eighth with Phoenix which plays Alaska on Thursday.

Shawn Glover had 47 points for Blackwater.

Ian Sangalang held out

Ian Sangalang only needs rest, says Magnolia coach CHito Victolero. PHOTO: PBA Images

MAGNOLIA big man Ian Sangalang is set to return to action on Sunday after missing Wednesday’s game against Meralco.

Coach Chito Victolero said Sangalang had knee soreness and was held out as a precautionary measure.

The 30-year-old Sangalang is expected to join Magnolia practice on Friday.

The Hotshots are already without Calvin Abueva, who is recovering from a calf injury and is hoping to be back in action ahead of the quarterfinals.

Rome Dela Rosa, sidelined by a hamstring injury, is also expected to be back in the active roster by Sunday.

Roider Cabrera update

Roider Cabrera is improving but far from full strength. PHOTO: PBA Images

ROIDER Cabrera’s condition is improving and the Terrafirma big man thanked those who have helped in his recovery.

The former Dyip skipper, however, has yet to regain full strength and appeals for help as he undergoes more tests and treatment.

Cabrera collapsed after a PBA 3x3 game four months ago.

“Ako po at ang aking pamilya ay buong pusong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga tumulong para sa aking tuluy-tuloy na paggaling, mapa-financial man o taimtim na mga dasal. Amg mga dasal ninyo ang tunay na nagpalakas sa akin,” said the 30-year-old Cabrera in a social media post.

“Sa ngayon po patuloy ang aking pagpapalakas para makabalik sa mas mabuting kalusugan. Kakailanganin ko pa po ang iba’t ibang mga tests, operasyon, at patuloy na medikasyon, kaya’t muli po akong kumakatok sa inyong mga puso.

The message was posted by his sister Rachel, who said she took dictations from the PBA 3x3 player.

“Nakakapag-communicate na ulit siya, although medyo mahina pa din yun katawan niya,” said Rachel. “Hindi pa siya gaano nakakapag-balance kaya hirap pa din siyang bumangon at tumayo.”

