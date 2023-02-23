News you need to know: Magnolia, NorthPort win; Pinays trip and more

NorthPort scores first win

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

KEVIN Murphy had 29 points on 10 of 25 shooting as NorthPort beat Terrafirma, 115-100, on Wednesday for its first win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Robert Bolick came off the bench and went 8 for 16, finishing with 26 points as the Batang Pier moved out of the cellar with a 1-6 win-loss record. Blackwater is in the bottom at 1-7.

Jordan Williams scored 25 points on 6 of 20 shooting for Terrafirma, now with a 2-6 record for 10th spot in the 12-team tournament.

Hotshots extend win run to four

PAUL Lee, Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca scored 19 each as Magnolia routed Rain or Shine, 112-97, on Wednesday for its fourth straight victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Antonio Hester shot 6 for 16 and wound up with 17 points, while pulling down 15 rebounds, for the Hotshots, who improved to 4-3 for sixth spot.

Greg Smith had 15 points on 3 of 10 shooting for Rain or Shine, which saw its win run end at two and now sit in joint eighth with Phoenix at 2-5.

Arth de la Cruz injury

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

NORTHPORT’S Arth de la Cruz is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his right hand.

The Batang Pier forward hurt his hand in the game against Ginebra two weeks ago.

Dela Cruz, set to enter free agency at the end of the season, averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds this conference.

Pinays winless in Spain

ICELAND overpowered the Philippines, 5-0, in the Pinatar Cup on Wednesday in San Pedro Del Pinatar, Spain.

The Filipinas wound up winless in three matches, earlier bowing 0-1 to Wales then 1-2 to Scotland.

The team is preparing for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in July.

