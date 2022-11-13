News you need to know: Magnolia, Northport triumph; More on Amores

Magnolia keeps solo lead

PHOTO: marlo cueto

NICK Rakocevic led six Magnolia Hotshots with double figure scores in a 90-80 victory over Phoenix on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Antipolo.

Magnolia stayed on top with its seventh win in eight games as Rakocevic led all scorers, delivering 18 points. Calvin Abueva scored 15, Jio Jalalon added 12, Mark Barroca had 11 points, while Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang added 10 each.

Kaleb Wesson had only nine points for Phoenix, which slipped to joint fifth with NorthPort at 5-5.

Sean Anthony led the Fuel Masters in scoring with 17 points.

NorthPort survives scare

PHOTO: marlo cueto

ARVIN Tolentino scored 31 as NorthPort overcame an early challenge from Terrafirma to take a 91-85 victory on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Import Prince Ibeh had nine points and six blocks for the Batang Pier, who notched their fifth win in 10 outings.

Lester Prosper scored 23 for Terrafirma, who led 44-29 before collapsing, absorbing their ninth loss in as many games.

Terrafirma has missed the quarterfinals for the 14th straight conference.

Amores update

PHOTO: Game On! GMA

“Dadaan yan sa butas ng karayom para makabalik pa," an NCAA official said when asked about the chances of John Amores of suiting up again in the league.

Amores, 23, still has two years of eligibility with but the Jose Rizal University forward’s return is unlikely according to sources in the NCAA Management Committee, after he ended his stint in Season 98 by going on a rampage in a game against College of St. Benilde.

CSB’s Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis have filed charges of serious physical injuries against Amores.

Senate Committee on Sports chairman Bong Go was furious as he discussed the matter at the budget hearing for the Philippine Sports Commission on Friday. “Dapat bugbugin rin 'yung John Amores na 'yan…" he said, a comment that drew the ire of netizens.

"We promote sportsmanship. Fan ako ng basketball kaya nalulungkot ako sa nangyayari. Walang lugar sa sports ang court violence," he said.

