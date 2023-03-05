News you need to know: Magnolia nips Terrafirma, Maliksi suspended and more

Magnolia squeaks past Terrafirma

ANTONIO Hester scored 40 points on 15 of 21 shooting as Magnolia fought back from a 15-point deficit against Terrafirma, scoring a 121-115 win in overtime on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva had 16 points each, Mark Barroca scored 15 and Jio Jalalon added 13 as the Hotshots notched their sixth win in 10 games, grabbing a share of fifth spot with Meralco and Converge.

Jordan Williams led all scorers, delivering 45 points on 15 of 24 shooting, but Terrafirma could not get the job done, suffering its eighth loss in 10 outing to bow out of the race to the playoffs.

Maliksi suspended, fined

MERALCO will be without Allein Maliksi in the game against Phoenix on Sunday as the PBA handed the veteran swingman a one-game ban after the altercation with Converge’s Barkley Ebona.

Maliksi, who reached for Ebona’s neck after getting fouled hard, will also have to pay a P75,000 fine.

Ebona, meanwhile, was fined P5,000.

NorthPort stays in the hunt

KEVIN Murphy scored 39 on 13 of 23 shooting, nailing 10 of his 12 attempts from the three-point line, as NorthPort beat Rain or Shine, 113-97, on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Batang Pier improved their record to 3-7 for ninth spot, still in the running for a quarterfinal spot, as they proved too much for a Rain or Shine that played without an import.

Rain or Shine’s Greg Smith suffered an injury and Jordan Tolbert was brought in last week as replacement but was found to be an eighth of an inch over the 6-foot-6 height limit.

Anyang routs San Miguel

OMARI Spellman scored 53 on 18 of 30 shooting as Anyang KGC beat San Miguel, 142-87, in the East Asia Super League Champions Week on Saturday in Okinawa, Japan.

Rhenz Abando shot 9 for 15 and wound up with 22 points as the Korean league runners-up

Cameron Clark scored 35, going 14 for 21, while Jessie Govan made one of three field goal attempts, finishing with two points for San Miguel, which exited the competition winless.