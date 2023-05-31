News you need to know: Mac Belo update, NLEX-Phoenix trade and more

Mac Belo update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

RAIN or Shine and Mac Belo are finalizing a deal.

The trade with Meralco was approved by the PBA on May 18 but the 30-year-old forward only met with Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao on Monday.

The initial assessment is that Belo may not be in top form, but coach Yeng Guiao is confident the former Far Eastern University star can get to game shape soon.

Rain or Shine waived Belo’s physical and went on with the trade, which sent Norbert Torres to Meralco.

"He doesn't look in game shape, at medyo payat," Guiao said of Belo. "But we can help him get back in top form."

Guiao on coaches’ challenge

COACH Yeng Guiao is pleased that the PBA has started a challenge system as the teams play exhibition matches ahead of Season 48.

“Puwedeng sabihin ng coach na mali tawag mo, itsa-challenge ko ‘yan. Puwede rin sabihin ng referee na challenge mo, eh di kami ang tama. Now, medyo may accountability on both sides which is good,” said Guiao, who had his first chance to demand for a review on Friday when Rain or Shine battled NLEX.

“It’s part of the experimentation," Guiao said. "Mafi-feel mo naman talaga kung ’yung challenge mo may chance o wala. Kanina, nakita ko na na baka malabo pero sayang ‘yung opportunity. Nakaka-pahinga din mga players mo. It takes a minute to review. Sinubukan lang namin. Unsuccessful nga lang.”

The league hopes to iron out issues in the challenge system before fully implementing it in the season-opening Commissioner’s Cup in October.

NLEX acquires Adamos

PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX hopes to fill the gap in the frontcourt after JR Quinahan’s dismissal, acquiring Ben Adamos from Phoenix.

The Road Warriors sent Tzaddy Rangel and Reden Celda to Phoenix. The deal was approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7 Adamos teams up with Gilas Pilipinas forward Brandon Rosser after the Road Warriors dropped Quinahan for breach of contract.

Will Noy Baclao get a deal with SMB?

NOY Baclao’s stint with San Miguel in the PBA on Tour doubles as a tryout as the injury-riddled Beermen weighs its options ahead of Season 48.

The 2010 PBA Draft top pick did not get an extension with Meralco after the end of the season and was tapped by San Miguel, which has several players on the injured list and others on break after Gilas Pilipinas duty.

"Puro injured kasi yung mga players namin kaya kinuha muna namin siya," said San Miguel Beer governor Robert Non. “Pero tryouts pa lang yun. Tingnan namin kung paano siya mag-perform.”

Baclao suited up for the SMC franchise when it still carried the Petron Blaze banner.