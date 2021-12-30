News you need to know: Limitless wins, Lanete retires and more

Garvo calls it quits at 32

Garvo Lanete retires after stints with NLEX, Meralco and Northport.

GARVO Lanete has retired after six years in the PBA.

The 32-year-old Lanete leaves for the US with his family after stints with the NLEX Road Warriors, Meralco Bolts and Northport Batang Pier.

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio confirmed the development on Wednesday.

In the 2021 Philippine Cup, Lanete played in 10 games and averaged 4.9 points for the Batang Pier.

PBA names 12 ambassadors to EASL

BARANGAY Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine, TNT’s Roger Pogoy, Jeron Teng of Alaska and eight others were named PBA ambassadors to the East Asia Super League (EASL).

NLEX’s Kevin Alas, Paul Lee of Magnolia, June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, Matthew Wright of Phoenix, Chris Newsome of Meralco, Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson, Kevin Ferrer of NorthPort and Baser Amer of Blackwater are the other PBA ambassadors to the soon-to-be launched home-and-away tournament featuring teams from the Korean Basketball League, Japan B.League, Chinese Taipei’s P. League+ and the PBA.

Jared Dillinger of Ginebra was a special addition to the list of ambassadors as his viral videos documenting the life inside the first ever PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga last year was promoted by EASL.

Limitless App dominates PBA 3x3

Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles and Reymar Caduyac reign supreme. PHOTO: PBA Images

THEIR best finish in the first four legs was fourth place, then Limitless App found its groove and dominated the PBA 3x3 series.

Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, Reymar Caduyac, Marvin Hayes and Jorey Napoles asserted their supremacy in the PBA 3x3 grand finals, beating Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Appmasters, the Phoenix Fuel Masters' 3x3 team, won the fifth and sixth legs of the series, then claimed the grand title and the top prize of P750,000.

Platinum’s Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa, Yutien Andrada and JR Alabanza bagged P250,000.

TNT defeated Terrafirma in the battle for third, 22-14, bagging P100,000.

