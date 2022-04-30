Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Letran scores sweep, Jeff Chan plans and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Jeff Chan plans to remain in basketball after playing years; Fran Yu and the Knights go 9-0.

    Letran scores sweep

    Letran star Rhenz Abando pulls up for a jumper against San Beda.

    LOUIE Sangalang scored 12 points as Letran defeated San Beda, 59-56, on Friday in San Juan to complete a sweep of the NCAA Season 97 elimination round.

    Rhenz Abando added 10 points as the Knights secured the top spot in the Final Four with a 9-0 record.

    James Kwekuteye was the only San Beda player to score in double figures, finishing with 14 points as the Red Lions wound up with a 7-2 win-loss record for third spot. San Beda battles No. 4 St. Benilde in the first phase of the play-in tournament.

    Mapua also finished with a 7-2 card, taking the No. 2 spot and a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals due to the winner-over-the-other rule. The Cardinals defeated the Red Lions, 68-54, last week.

    Jeff Chan plans

    JEFF Chan’s contract with Barangay Ginebra expired after the Governors Cup and while the immediate plan is to secure a new deal and suit up, he admits plans include staying in the basketball scene in a different role.

    Becoming a shooting coach is one of the options.

    “Saan ba naman tayo pupunta after ng basketball? Either coaching lang naman or management-wise. Hindi naman tayo lumalayo agad sa basketball,” said Chan on SPIN Zoom In.

    “Mabigyan ako ng chance, why not?”

    “Especially now yung game natin nag-evolve na. It’s now more on shooting threes.”

    The 39-year-old shooting guard from Bacolod, a key player for the Philippine basketball team and has delivered huge for the Kings in their recent championships, is determined to play on.

    But a few years from now, he hopes to still be in basketball.

    “Kung anuman ang natutunan ko, I’m willing to share sa young ones, young players, and young pros,” he said.

