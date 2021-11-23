News you need to know: Banal, Obiena updates and more

Banal eager to deliver for TNT

Gab Banal inks a two-year deal with TNT after declining a one-conference offer from Alaska. PHOTO: PBA Images

GAB Banal is eager to learn from coach Chot Reyes and determined to deliver for TNT.

The 31-year-old Banal attended TNT practice for the first time on Monday, just days after parting ways with Alaska.

Banal, who was offered by Alaska a one-conference deal, signed a two-year contract with TNT.

The 6-foot-3 forward joins a franchise that his father Joel coached and steered to the All-Filipino Cup title in 2003.

“First day of practice, I’ve learned a lot na agad kay coach Chot. He is not just a basketball coach but a leader because he taught me so many things a while ago that I’ve never heard before. It’s an opportunity for me to learn from the best, not just as a coach but also a leader and a life coach,” said Banal.

Senate recalls PSC budget over Obiena case

Patafa claimed the pole vaulter falsified documents to show that he settled the payments to Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov

THE Senate is reconsidering the Philippine Sports Commission’s budget allocation in light of the issue over Olympian EJ Obiena’s funding from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Sen. Pia Cayetano raised the motion to recall the proposed budget was approved by the Senate on Monday.

Cayetano noted the PSC’s “hands-off approach” after Patafa ordered Obiena to return €85,000 (around P4.8 million) in financial assistance. The Patafa claimed the pole vaulter falsified documents to show that he settled the payments to Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov

"The PSC took a hands-off approach. Sabi lang nila work it out. How can you do that to your national athlete? Pakielaman mo naman! Bigyan mo naman ng halaga ang ating national athlete na inakusahan na lang ng ganun ganun na wala pang basis cause no less than the coach said that he was paid," said Sen. Cayetano.

Obiena has hired the private firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to help him in auditing his payments to Petrov and intends to release it in public.

TNT injury concern

Samboy de Leon injured his leg in the first leg of the PBA 3x3. PHOTO: PBA Images



ONE day before action resumes and PBA Lakas ng Tatlo first leg winner TNT has an injury issue.

Samboy de Leon suffered a leg injury in helping the Tropang Giga claim the top spot in the first-ever PBA 3x3 tournament, and coach Mau Belen is worried.

“That’s in my mind right now,” Belen said as the Tropang Giga were handed the champions’ cheque of P100,000.

De Leon, Jeremiah Gray, Almond Vosotros and Lervin Flores went unbeaten in bagging the title, but it is uncertain whether TNT will make roster changes.

TNT faces the Zamboanga Valientes on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day second leg.

The Tropang Giga and Valientes play with Cavitex, Sista Super Sealers and San Miguel.

Runner-up Meralco meanwhile, leads is in Pool B with Terrafirma, Barangay Ginebra and Limitless Appmasters.

