News you need to know: Kiefer, NLEX, Gilas updates and more

Kiefer ready to rejoin NLEX?

Coach Yeng Guiao and Road Warriors executives are set to meet with Kiefer Ravena and his agent.

KIEFER Ravena turned up at NLEX training but did not take part in practice at the Epsilon Chi Center at UP Diliman.

Part of the Philippine national basketball team that placed second in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, Ravena visited his Road Warriors teammates although his return to the team remains uncertain. Season 47 of the PBA opens next month and the team is already gearing up for the opener, and the preparations include a three-day team building in Sta. Maria, Bulacan starting on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Ravena is expected to rejoin the PBA after his stint with the Shiga Lakestars in the B.League — in July last year, Ravena was given the green light to play in the Japan pro league for a year and then return to the PBA and suit up for NLEX anew.

But SPIN.ph learned from people close to the Filipino guard there is already a new contract offer from the Japan club.

Ravena and representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBM (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management) are scheduled to meet with NLEX management led by president and CEO Rod Franco, vice-president Ronald Dulatre, and coach Yeng Guiao, who is also the Road Warriors’ head of basketball operations to discuss their next moves.

Gilas vs Korea in tuneup matches

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has yet to make an annoucement about future games after Chot Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas' second place finish in Hanoi. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ANOTHER roster revamp is expected for the Philippine men’s basketball team with the PBA Season 47 set to open in June and the Fiba Asia Cup set in July.

Gilas, looking to bounce back from the debacle in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, is also reportedly playing tuneup matches against Korea next month.

New Korea coach Choo Il-seung bared that the two sides have already agreed to a match in Anyang before the two nations fly to Jakarta for the continental championship.

"From June 17 to 18, we will play an evaluation match against the Philippine national team at Anyang Gymnasium. I think we should check the physical condition of the players from the 30th," he said in a report from Jumpball

The SBP has yet to confirm this development.

