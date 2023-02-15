News you need to know: Kelly back with Gilas, TNT import update and more

Kelly added to Gilas pool

GILAS Pilipinas tries to bring depth to its decimated frontcourt with the addition of veteran Kelly Williams.

With Kai Sotto withdrawing from consideration for the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifying, Japeth Aguilar out with an MCL sprain and naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame from Ivory Coast set to undergo surgery to repair an ACL tear, the Philippines turns to 41-year-old Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 6-foot-6 TNT forward was also part of the Philippine national basketball pool during the February 2022 window of the Asian qualifiers.

More frontcourt woes

CARL Tamayo has missed the past two Philippine team practices and is now uncertain for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifying games later this month.

“I don’t know what his plan is and if he’s even going to be available for the window,” coach Chot Reyes said of Tamayo, who ended his college career, leaving UP to join the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League.

Raymond Almazan, meanwhile, is in a tough situation with the Meralco Bolts scheduled to play on days right before Gilas Pilipinas matches.

The Bolts face NLEX on Feb. 23, a day ahead of the Philippines’ match against Lebanon.

Meralco then plays Magnolia on Feb. 26, a day before Gilas clashes with Jordan.

Rondae-Hollis Jefferson situation

PHOTO: AP

Watch Now

TNT expects to field new import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson against Blackwater on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Tropang Giga has officially made the import switch by advising the league they are dropping Jalen Hudson, although the Hollis-Jefferson had yet to be released by KCC Egis of the Korean Basketball League.

The team may have to play all-Filipino if the clearance is not issued in time for the TNT-Blackwater game at 3 p.m.

Volleyball results

CREAMLINE sustained its fine play in the PVL All-Filipino conference, routing Choco Mucho, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14, on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers made it three straight-set victories in three matches. Choco Mucho holds a 1-2 win-loss record.

Cignal defeated Akari, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14, for its first victory of the conference.

The HD Spikers improved to 1-2, while the Chargers are winless in three matches.