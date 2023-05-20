Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Kai Sotto to join NBA Summer League and more

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Kai Sotto joining NBA Summer League

    Kai Sotto Hiroshima B.League

    KAI Sotto is expected to travel to Los Angeles next week where he will immediately immerse himself in training as his camp prepares him to have workouts with multiple teams.

    And there is now certainty that Sotto will indeed play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this July.

    As for his availability in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this August in the Philippines, Wasserman couldn't comment as East West Private (EWP) manages that side of Kai's career.

    But the calendar doesn't appear to be Kai's ally if he wants to navigate the NBA and play for the national team.

    Gilas is expected to leave for Lithuania in June to train. The Summer League is in July. And the World Cup is in August. Homer Sayson

    Joe Silva to coach Blackwater as PBA on Tour starts

    Joe Silva

    JEFF Cariaso is attending basketball clinics in the US and won return until next month.

    The Philippine Basketball Association kicks off its 48th season with the 2023 On Tour starting on Sunday and Blackwater will be without Cariaso.

    Joe Silva will handle the team while Cariaso is away, with the Bossing set to take on NLEX at the Caloocan Sports Center on Sunday.

    Blackwater takes on Magnolia on May 28 before facing Terrafirma on May 31.

