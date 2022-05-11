News you need to know: Kai Sotto, UAAP basketball, volleyball and more

Kai Sotto prepares for NBA workouts

KAI Sotto is already in Atlanta training at East West Private and is set to work out with a number of NBA teams ahead of the 2022 rookie draft.

Adam Zagoria of the New York Times bared that "a dozen workouts with NBA teams" are slated for Sotto starting on May 23.

The 7-foot-3 center averaged 7.6 points on 51 percent shooting including a 39 percent clip from threes, on top of 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 15.2 minutes in 23 games for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia.

He previously signed up for the NBA G League Ignite team but did not suit up for a game in the select team.

UAAP awards

Ange Kouame is UAAP MVP. PHOTO: UAAP

ANGE Kouame of Ateneo has been named UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament MVP.

The naturalized Filipino citizen from Ivory Coast had 69.214 statistical points with averages of 12.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal.

The Mythical Team also has La Salle's Justine Baltazar with 63.0 SPs, University of the Philippines' Zavier Lucero with 62.0 SPs, teammate Carl Tamayo with 57.643 SPs and La Salle's Michael Phillips with 54.643 SPs.

Tamayo also bagged the Rookie of the Year award.

The trophies will be handed out on Wednesday before Game Two.

Volleyball roundup

FEU scores its first win after two losses. PHOTO: UAAP

TRISHA Genesis showed the way as Adamson scored its breakthrough victory while keeping defending champion Ateneo winles, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12, in the UAAP volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Genesis had 17 points, 15 off attacks, as the Lady Falcons improved to 1-2 for fifth spot with Far Eastern University, while the Blue Eagles are in the bottom with the UE Lady Warriors ay 0-3.

The Lady Tamaraws also notched their first win of the season, squeaking past the Lady Warriors, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10.

University of the Philippines and National University share the top spot.

The Lady Maroons recorded their third win in as many matches, downing erstwhile unbeaten University of Sto. Tomas, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated La Salle, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.

