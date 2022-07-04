News you need to know: Kai Sotto, Gilas update and more

Gilas ends run of futility

The Philippines ends the first phase of the qualifiers witha 2-2 card. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

THE Philippine men’s basketball team ended its losing run with a 79-63 rout of India on Sunday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at the MOA Arena.

After a 46-point rout at the hands of world No. 27 New Zealand in Auckland, the 34th-ranked Gilas overcame an error-strewn game to get past No. 82 India to end the first round of the qualifiers with a 2-2 win-loss record.

The Philippines, New Zealand (4-0) and India (0-4) head to the second round — all three advance with South Korea disqualified after not seeing action in the February window of the qualifiers due to COVID-19.

They join Group C’s top three Lebanon (4-1), Saudi Arabia (3-2), and Jordan (3-2) to form Group E.

The Philippines’ two losses were both against New Zealand, although this week’s lineup was much different from the squad that suffered a 25-point rout in February.

Dwight Ramos had 21 points, Kiefer Ravena scored 12 and Will Navarro added 11.

Muin Bek Hafeez led India with 13 points.

Kai Sotto update

Kai Sotto is seeking other routes to the NBA.

GILAS Pilipinas will likely be without Kai Sotto in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia later this month.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Chot Reyes said they have yet to get a definitive answer from Sotto's handlers at East West Private but the national federation still hopes the 20-year-old center would make himself available.

"Mukhang wala na. He has decided to do some other thing and forego the Fiba Asia Cup," Reyes said on Sunday.

"We have [been communicating] and they said no. Well, they haven't said no but they're not saying yes. If it's not a yes, we already know what it is," he said.

The Philippine national men’s basketball team, expected to soon revamp its roster for the continental championship, looks to fill the frontcourt missing naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame, who is out injured.

Gilas’ go-to stretch-four Troy Rosario is also doubtful for the Asia Cup due to knee issues.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto was left undrafted from NBA pool but is seeking other routes to the NBA, including the Summer Leagues.

Ray Parks of the Japan B.League’s Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and Ricci Rivero, who has signed with the Taoyuan Pilots in Taiwan’s P.League, have been mentioned as possible additions to the national squad.

"We're still hoping, but to be very honest, medyo malabo," said Reyes.

TNT wins PBA 3x3 Third Conference grand finals

TNT makes a huge comeback. PHOTO: PBA Images

GRYANN Mendoza scored eight points, including the game-winning corner deuce as TNT Tropang Giga defeated Purefoods, 21-19, in the title match of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference grand finals.

Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores and Mendoza fought back from 13-18 down in the final two minutes, bagging P750,000.

Joseph Eriobu, Marvin Hayes, Jed Mendoza and Jun Bonsubre received P250,000.

Sista nipped San Miguel 21-20 in the battle for third.

Kenneth Mocon scored 11 points for Sista, which bagged Sista bagged the P100,000

