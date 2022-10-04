News you need to know: Kai Sotto, Eumir Marcial update and more

Kai Sotto, 36ers win at Suns

THE Adelaide 36ers stunned the Phoenix Suns, 134-124, in the NBLxNBA exhibition games on Sunday at Footprint Center (Monday, Manila time).

Kai Sotto scored 11 points, including two dunks, and also had two, two steals and one assist in 18 minutes of action.

Craig Randall led the 36ers with 35 points, while Robert Franks added 32.

Cam Payne led the Suns with 23 points, while DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges each scored 22.

Adelaide plays in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Marcial, Ancajas return to the ring

EUMIR Marcial will fight on the undercard of the Jerwin Ancajas-Fernando Martinez rematch for the IBF super-flyweight championship.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist again fights in the pros, taking on American Steven Pichardo in a six-round middleweight bout on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Sunday, Manila time).

The 26-year-old Marcial won by fourth-round TKO against Isiah Hart in April, surviving three knockdowns in the first two rounds at Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Filipino middleweight has a record of 2-0 with 1 KO.

Ancajas lost his title to Martinez in a 12-round decision last February.

