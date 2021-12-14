News you need to know: JVee Casio, Nonito Donaire update and more

Blackwater holds breath over Casio injury

The Bossing hope to avoid losing a key player.

BLACKWATER is keeping its fingers crossed as it waits for test results on JVee Casio’s ankle.

Casio hurt his foot just before halftime of the game against Phoenix and was not able to return.

The Bossing went on to drop their second consecutive loss of the Governors Cup and 21 straight from two conferences back.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nagpa X-ray na siya sa doctor. Will get info soon,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Casio had four points and three rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

Blackwater faces Meralco on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Donaire seeks Inoue rematch

Nonito Donaire wants to face Naoya Inoue soon.

HE breezed through the mandatory title defense, and now Nonito Donaire Jr. is determined to have the big bout.

Naoya Inoue has been the real target, and the 39-year-old Donaire is hoping his camp and the Japanese fighter's would soon arrange a rematch.

But first, Inoue needs to take care of the defense of his WBA and IBF titles against Aran Dipaen.

Donaire did his part, stopping Reymart Gaballo in four rounds.

"It's my team's job to work on the rematch with Inoue," he said. "I believe my team's going to make it happen."

Donaire and Inoue clashed in November 2019 which the Japanese boxer won via unanimous decision.

The Filipino went down in the 11th round, but the Japanese was a bloody mess at the end of the fight held in Saitama as he sustained a broken nose, a cut above his right eye, and a fractured orbital bone.

Jackson Corpuz gets new deal with Magnolia

Continue reading below ↓

MAGNOLIA signed blue-collar forward

JACKSON Corpuz has been signed to a new two-year contract by Magnolia ahead of its 2021 PBA Governors Cup campaign.

Terms of the deal for the 32-year-old Corpuz were not disclosed.

The Hotshots acquired Corpuz in a trade with Terrafirma for Aldrech Ramos.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.