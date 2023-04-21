News you need to know: Justin Brownlee update and more

Justin Brownlee status

PHOTO: patrick romero



JUSTIN Brownlee is expected to return to action for Ginebra after a short hospital stay.

A team insider said Brownlee left the hospital on Thursday after a severe case of food poisoning that limited him in Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

It is uncertain if Brownlee will be back in top form but expected to be back in harness on Friday in Game Six as the Gin Kings try to extend the title showdown.

TNT won Game Five, 104-94, for a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Kieffer Alas invited to NBA youth camps

KIEFFER Louie Alas will be joining the NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore next month and the Basketball Without Borders Asia in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5.

The 26-year-old Alas, son of champion coach Louie Alas, was part of the Batang Gilas pool that competed in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship held in Doha, Qatar last year.

Also invited to the NBA youth camps is 15-year-old Deydi De Ocampo, son of former Gilas star and now TNT deputy coach Ranidel De Ocampo,.

