News you need to know: Justin Brownlee, Marc Pingris update and more

Ginebra not contesting Brownlee drug test result

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

GINEBRA is just waiting for the official communication on Justin Brownlee’s status and will no longer contest the positive result of the naturalized Filipino’s drug test at the Asian Games.

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, Ginebra’s representative to the PBA board and Philippine men’s basketball team manager in the Hangzhou Games, said he doesn’t think a test of the brownlee’s B-sample would matter.

“What I read na if you appeal, they are going to open the other sample na B na tinatawag. If you are going to look at the process, A and B is the same urine. Why are you going to tell them to open it and questioning them or icocontest mo eh ‘yung bubuksan, ganun din. Kung ako tatanungin, hindi ko na iko-contest. Pareho lang naman ang laman,” said Chua.

“We are just going to wait kung ano sasabihin nila ... As of now, wait and see kung ano ang gagawin kay Brownlee.”

JB’s PBA stint in peril

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JUSTIN Brownlee faces a suspension of one month to two years and Ginebra is not taking chances, seeking new reinforcement for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua confirmed the team is looking for a new import, but did not reveal the names of the players being considered.

“Hindi namin alam eh. Lahat kami nakalutang. We are blinded. We are just going to wait. As of now, naghahanap kami ng replacement just in case,” said Chua.

“We are just going to wait. Kapag ibagsak sa amin ‘yung bomba, mawawalan kami ng import,” said Chua.

Blackwater waits for Pingris decision

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MARC Pingris has been offered the role as Blackwater assistant coach full-time and given the option to also return to action in the PBA.

"I made him two offers. Ano gusto niya, assistant coach or playing assistant coach," said Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy.

Pingris is enticed by the new basketball role being offered to him, but said he's bound to finish his contract with Imus SV squad in the MPBL, according to the Blackwater chief.

"Matatapos naman daw yung MPBL by November, so sakto lang sa opening ng PBA," added Sy.

TNT wins again

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT Triple Giga defeated Cavitex Braves, 18-16, to top the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference at the Ayala Mall Circuit in Makati on Tuesday.

Gryann Mendoza had eight points, while Samboy De Leon and Matt Salem scored five each as the Triple Giga bagged P100,000.

Tonino Gonzaga had nine points for the Braves, who bagged P50,000.

Meralco defeated guest team MCFASolver, 21-13, in the battle for third place.

Joseph Sedurifa finished with a game-high 10 points in the win worth P30,000.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph