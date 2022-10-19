Still no June Mar for Gilas

June Mar Fajardo has not played in the Asian qualifiers for the world championship. PHOTO: June Mar Fajardo

GILAS will still be without June Mar Fajardo in the fifth qualifying window for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Fajardo is out four weeks due to a throat injury when he was inadvertently hit by Steve Taylor in San Miguel’s game against Rain or Shine last week in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The next Fiba window will have Gilas Pilipinas taking on Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

The six-time PBA MVP has not played in the Asian qualifiers for the world championship but is expected to make the team for the 2023 tournament to be co-hosted by the Philippines with Japan and Indonesia.

Watch Now

Fajardo has seen action in two Fiba world meets, in Spain 2014 and China 2019.

SMB import switch

San Miguel brings in Devon Scott. PHOTO: baskettorinoofficial.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

DEVON Scott is the third player listed as San Miguel import for the Commissioner's Cup.

The Beermen are bringing in the 28-year-old Scott to replace Diamond Stone, who got the call prior to the Commissioner’s Cup when it was learned Thomas Robinson cannot play due to a back injury.

The 6-foot-9 Scott saw action in the Korean Basketball League last year and had stints in pro leagues in Canada, Brazil, Israel, and Dominican Republic.

Stone averaged 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for San Miguel, which holds a 1-2 win-loss card for 11th spot in the 13-team tournament.

UAAP update

UST will be without import Adama Faye as the Tigers try to stop a four-game skid. PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SENEGAL’s Adama Faye will serve a one-game suspension on Wednesday as University of Sto. Tomas takes on Far Eastern University in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

The Tigers’ reinforcement was called for a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul" for his elbow on University of the East's Harvey Pagsanjan in the game on Sunday.

LA Salle’s CJ Austria was whistled for a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul with no direct play for the ball" for a clothesline tackle on FEU’s Patrick Sleat in the game on Saturday.

He will miss the game against National University.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.