News you need to know: June Mar out six weeks with MCL injury and more

June Mar out six weeks

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JUNE Mar Fajardo will not undergo surgery for the MCL injury sustained in San Miguel’s stint in the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

San Miguel therapist Edward Bacason and team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed Fajardo was diagnosed with an MCL injury and will be out around six weeks.

The timetable puts June Mara Fajardo’s return possibly in the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

San Miguel holds a 7-2 record, running third behind TNT and Barangay Ginebra, and still has two games in the elimination round. The quarterfinals start on Sunday or next Wednesday.

Alyssa ruled out

PHOTO: PVL

ALYSSA Valdez has been ruled out as Creamline gears up for the semifinals of the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The 29-year-old Valdez underwent a knee procedure last month and is still recovering.

Without Valdez, Creamline went 7-1 for the top spot in the nine-team tournament.

Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics both hold 6-2 records, while PLDT is running fourth at 5-2.

