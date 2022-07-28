News you need to know: Clarkson update; TNT, San Miguel gain semis and more

Jordan Clarkson update

Gilas expects Jordan Clarkson to join the team next month. PHOTO: AP

JORDAN Clarkson will have more than a week to train with the Philippine men’s team for the August window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers, barring any hitches.

The Utah Jazz guard is expected to arrive in Manila on Aug. 15, with Gilas Pilipinas set to take on Lebanon on Aug. 25 and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

“He has made himself available,” said Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

“We cannot really be a hundred percent. But right now, we are planning with him in the line-up. We are putting together a line-up with Jordan Clarkson part of the line-up,” he added.

Clarkson played for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

TNT rips Converge

Mikey Williams and TNT prove too fast for Converge. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TNT Tropang Giga took control early and cruised to victory, routing Converge, 116-95, on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Mikey Williams had 26 points, 24 in the first half, as twice-to-beat Tropang Giga dealt new team Converge a quick knockout blow.

TNT takes on the winner of the quarterfinal series between third seed Magnolia and No. 6 NLEX.

Tyrus Hill scored 18 points to lead Converge, which made the playoffs in its first conference in the league.

San Miguel overpowers Blackwater

CJ Perez and the Beermen advance. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MARCIO Lassiter and CJ Perez led a balanced offense as San Miguel routed Blackwater, 123-93, on Wednesday to reach the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The top-seeded Beermen eased into the semifinals, with Lassiter and Perez scoring 18 each and five others delivering double-digit scores.

San Miguel next faces the winner of the quarterfinal series between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.

Ato Ular had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Blackwater.

