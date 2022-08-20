News you need to know: Jordan Clarkson, PBA updates and more

Boost for Gilas

Jordan Clarkson joins Gilas for two games in the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JORDAN Clarkson has arrived to provide firepower for Gilas in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 30-year-old Clarkson, the NBA’s top sixth man in 2021, planed in on Friday and is set to join a player pool featuring PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, several Japan B.League imports and collegiate players in the Philippine men’s basketball team.

The Fil-Am guard for the Utah Jazz is set to take the spot on the team for a player who acquired citizenship by naturalization, with Fiba rules preventing him to play as a local.

The Philippines takes on Lebanon in Beirut on Aug. 5 and host Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

Kai Sotto, who re-signed with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL after being left out of the 2022 NBA Draft, joined Gilas a day earlier.

Chot Reyes to miss two PBA games

Chot Reyes to miss Games Two and Three of TNT's title showdown against SMB. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

CHOT Reyes will focus on Gilas Pilipinas for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia even as TNT plays in the PBA Philippine Cup

The 59-year-old Reyes will still call the shots for TNT Tropang Giga in the opener the PBA’s all-Filipino title series against San Miguel Beer but will be out for Games Two and Three as the Philippines battles Lebanon in Beirut.

Gilas Pilipinas leaves for Lebanon on Monday for the Aug. 25 game.

Reyes is expected to rejoin TNT in Game Four of the best-of-seven series on August 28 and again call the shots for the Philippine team the next day against Saudi Arabia.

Jayson Castro on Gilas

Jayson Castro and the Tropang Giga battle the Beermen in the Philippine Cup finals. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TWICE Mythical Five Selection in Fiba Asia, Jayson Castro is has been mentioned as a possible callup for Gilas Pilipinas as the country tries to rise from its recent woes in international play.

But the TNT star said his retirement from Gilas Pilipinas is final and noted that there are young players who can do the job for the country.

Castro, who played for the Philippine youth team in 2004 and wenton to become a key player in the Philippine team's return to the world stage, played his final game with Gilas in the 2016 FIBA Olympic qualifiers.

“Mas marami nang deserving sa akin na mas bata, mas malalakas, and at the same time, time na talaga nila,” said Castro.

“For Fiba World this coming 2023, mas mahaba yung preparation nila, so for me ibigay na natin sa mga bata na mas mag-iimprove pa talaga.”

