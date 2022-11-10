Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: John Amores ban, Asi Taulava record and more

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Spin.ph / NCAA

    John Amores suspended indefinitely

    JOHN Amores apologized for his actions as he was handed indefinite suspensions by the Jose Rizal University basketball team and the NCAA.

    The 23-year-old Amores, who hit St. Benilde players in a game on Tuesday, is banned from Bombers team functionsand restricted from participating in team practices.

    Running fifth with a 6-7 win-loss record, JRU will have only six players available for the game against San Sebastian College on Friday.

    Eleven players were penalized for their roles in the fight.

    Asi still at it

    ASI Taulava made an appearance in his 23rd season in the PBA, seeing action for five minutes for NLEX against Northport on Wednesday in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

    The 6-foot-9 Taulava, who will turn 50 four months from now, tied Robert Jaworski’s record for longevity in the league. He missed his only field goal attempt.

    Northport stopped a three-game slide, scoring a 107-94 victory for a 4-5 win-loss record, eighth in the 13-team tournament. Robert Bolick scored 33 for the Batang Pier.

    NLEX slipped to 10th at 3-5.

    Converge stretches streak to six

    QUINCY Miller scored 46 points as Converge defeated Phoenix, 132-127, for its sixth straight victory in the Commissioner’s Cup.

    The FiberXers improved to 7-2 for second spot behind Magnolia (6-1).

    Kaleb Wesson had 25 points and 21 rebounds but Phoenix saw its win streak end at five, slipping to 5-4 for fifth spot.

      PHOTO: Spin.ph / NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
