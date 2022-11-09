News you need to know: John Amores NCAA rampage, Gilas update and more

Amores rampage

PHOTO: NCAA

AFTER being involved in a brawl in a preseason tournament, John Amores got into a fight under the bright lights of the NCAA.

The Jose Rizal University forward went on a rampage, hitting three College of St. Benilde players on Tuesday in San Juan.

After a fight looked to have been averted and Amores pulled back to the Bombers bench, he jumped over the benches and shoved his way past crowd of players and officials to the other side of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He managed to hit Blazers Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis before shoving Migs Oczon on his way back to the JRU side of the court.

Watch Now

Amores attacked Mark Sangco who he had an altercation with earlier.

The Blazers were leading 71-51 with over three minutes left the incident occurred. League officials decided the game will not be continued.

Blazers coach fears injuries

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

COLLEGE of St. Benilde’s Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis will see doctors to see if they sustained injuries after the John Amores rampage.

Coach Charles Tiu fears Pasturan may have suffered a fracture and Davis a concussion.

"Jimboy got a big black eye. Taine Davis got sucker punched and he didn't do anything. He was dizzy for a while. Those are the two guys who got hurt. Thankfully they're okay but we'll take them to the hospital to see if they sustained anything worse," said Tiu.

Gilas update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE Philippine team for the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup is complete with the arrival of Kai Sotto in Jordan.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers traveled straight to Amman ahead of Gilas’ game on Thursday night game against Jordan.

The 20-year-old Sotto joined PBA MVP Scottie Thompson and Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo, San Migue;s CJ Perez, and TNT’s Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and JP Erram.

Bobby Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos are also in the team with La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame of Ateneo.

After facing Jordan, the Philippines takes on Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.