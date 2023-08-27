News you need to know: JMF on getting punched, Gilas pool play situation and more

JMF on getting punched during game

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JUNE Mar Fajardo says he didn't do anything to provoke Angel Delgado in the Philippines-Dominican Republic game in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

It was quite a punch he absorbed in the midriff, but Fajardo said it was not worth retaliating.

Since no referee made a call, the six-time PBA MVP said he simply needed to quickly get back action.

“Hindi ko nga alam eh. Tumatakbo lang ako tapos sinuntok niya ako,” said Fajardo.

“Hindi naman (nawala sa focus). Siyempre, parang nayanig [din ako]. Ang laki nun eh. Hindi naman maliit ’yun.”

Gilas situation

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippines takes on Angola on Sunday, with both teams needing a win to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the knockout phase.

A win by the Dominican Republic over Italy in the other Group A game will give the Philippines a better chance of moving up. Gilas Pilipinas would need to beat Angola and defeat Italy to advance.

If Italy wins over the Dominicans, Gilas must win its two remaining games and hope Angola would beat the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

CJ Perez update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

COACH Chot Reyes said CJ Perez will be fielded in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The Philippines takes on Angola on Sunday, two days after the twice PBA scoring champion was left on the bench against the Dominican Republic.

“When the situations call for it, I’m pretty sure in the next game CJ should be ready.”

“We need CJ when we have a scoring drought, and we need to get something happen on the court.”

USA, Greece win

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

PAOLO Banchero scored 21 and Anthony Edwards added 14 as Team USA defeated New Zealand, 99-72.

Greece gained a share of the lead in Group C with a 92-71 win over the Jordan squad featuring Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The PBA Best Import scored 24 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double.