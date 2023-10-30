News you need to know: LA Tenorio comeback, Jerom Lastimosa injury and more

LA Tenorio update

LA Tenorio won’t see action for Barangay Ginebra until December.

In remission after chemotherapy for colon cancer, Tenorio is already preparing to rejoin the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 39-year-old Tenorio was part of Cone’s coaching staff in the Asian Games and has been training for PBA Season 48, which opens on Sunday.

“Our target for him to be in the lineup is I think Dec. 3. That’s the target,” Cone said during his guest appearance in the Power & Play program of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

Jerom Lastimosa injury

ADAMSON University confirmed on Sunday that Jerom Lastimosa has a complete ACL tear.

The 24-year-old guard from Dumaguete had a partial ligament tear in the left knee injury prior to the start of the season but according to Falcons officials, he was later given the green light to play after undergoing rehabilitation.

Lastimosa suffered the complete tear in a game nearly a week ago against University of the Philippines.

"Take note, Adamson’s very conscious in terms of medical advices when we put Jerom to play after so much intensive rehab. It has a clearance ng isang well-known doctor na he can play after mag-undergo ng intensive rehab,” said Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan.

Aussies rout Filipinas

SAM Kerr and Caitlin Foord each had a hat-trick as Australia overpowered the Philippines, 8-0, on Sunday in the AFC Women’s Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Mary Fowler got the Matildas on the board with a 15th-minute goal, while substitute Clare Wheeler scored in the 72nd minute.

The Philippines, which beat Chinese Taipei in its opening match, closes the second round of the qualifiers against Iran on Wednesday at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

College ball roundup

GERRY Abadiano scored 22 as University of the Philippines got back at Ateneo, 65-60, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball competition on Sunday at the Araneta coliseum.

The Maroons are on top with an 8-1 win-loss record, while the Blue Eagles are in joint fourth with Adamson University at 4-5.

The Falcons defeated the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 63-54. FEU now holds a 3-6 record in sixth place.

In NCAA Season 99 action, Reggz Gabat led San Sebastian with 18 points in a 75-67 win over San Beda.

Ray Carlos had 19 points and Migs Oczon scored 18 as College of St. Benilde downed Perpetual Help, 77-71.

Jose Rizal University defeated Arellano, 79-74, with Jonathan Medina scoring 16 for the Heavy Bombers.

