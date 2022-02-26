News you need to know: Jericho enters free agency; Ginebra, Gilas win and more

Ginebra deals Blackwater 27th straight loss

JUSTIN Brownlee scored 25 points and Japeth Aguilar added 18 as Ginebra ended their four-game skid with a 109-100 victory over cellar-dwelling Blackwater on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Scottie Thompson had 16 points, LA Tenorio scored 14 and Christian Standhardinger added 13 as Ginebra halted its longest losing streak under Tim Cone.

The Gin Kings improved to 4-4, moving into a tie for sixth with TNT Tropang Giga and Phoenix.

Shawn Glover scored 29 points and JVee Casio added 27 for Blackwater, which absorbed its eight loss this conference and 27th straight since 2020.

Another first-round pick enters free agency

JERICHO Cruz is entering free agency after nearly three years with NLEX.

Part of the 2014 class and eligible to become a free agent at the end of 2021, Cruz had signed a two month extension with which is set to expire at the end of February.

Cruz had a solid outing with NLEX in a 109-100 win over Rain or Shine on Friday, then posted a farewell message on Twitter.

The 31-year-old Cruz confirmed he has an option to sign another extension while also getting offers from other teams, but said he was still discussing matters with his family.

Taken ninth by Rain or Shine from the rookie pool that saw Stanley Pringle get picked first overall, Cruz is reportedly moving to San Miguel Beer.

Matt Rosser, the fourth pick from that pool, has moved from Terrafirma to TNT. Fifth pick Chris Banchero signed with Meralco after his contract with Phoenix expired. No. 6 pick Rodney Brondial is now with San Miguel after his contract with Alaska.

Gilas eases past India

THE Philippine national team came up with a big win in its opener in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Friday, beating India, 88-64, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dwight Ramos scored 17 and Thirdy Ravena added 15 for Gilas, which is seeded to the 2023 Basketball World Cup as host but is using the qualifiers as part of its preparations.

Roger Pogoy had 12 points and Robert Bolick added 10 as the Philippines took care of the first of two games in this meet.

Gilas next takes on New Zealand. The Philippines had two matches scheduled against Korea, which pulled out due to coronavirus cases in the team.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored 14 while Prashant Singh Rawat added 13 for India, which earlier lost to New Zealand.

