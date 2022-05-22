News you need to know: Jeremiah Gray, PBA trades, SEAG update and more

Jeremiah Gray update

Jeremiah Gray is eager to return to action. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JEREMIAH Gray expressed gratitude to Ginebra as he recovers from a knee injury, saying he intends to prove he is worth the wait.

The 25-year-old winger said he is “probably like 30 percent” in his timetable for return from ACL surgery.

Gray received a phone call from Ginebra governor and San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua after he was traded by Terrafirma, and the rookie vowed to give his best when he is finally cleared to play.

“I’m very grateful because teams still believe in me, still think I can go out there and play. It motivated me more to get out and go back there and prove myself.”

“My doctors don’t want me to come back in probably 10 to 12 months. That’s around October to January because they just want to play it safe,” said Gray.

Sarno sets SEA Games records

Vanessa Sarno chips in as the Philippines tries to climb the medal table. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

VANESSA Sarno led the Philippines’ haul of four gold medals on Saturday, topping the weightlifting -71 kilogram class and setting new meet records.

The 18-year-old reigning Asian champion lifted a total of 239 kilograms after a 104 in the snatch and a 135 in the clean and jerk, all SEA Games records.

Carlo Biado got the gold this time after a silver in the 9-ball, beating Johann Chua, 9-3, in the 10-ball final. Chua won the 9-ball event.

Rubilen Amit bagged her second gold medal in Hanoi and 10th overall in the SEA Games, winning the women’s 10-ball final, 7-5, over Chezka Centeno.

The men’s tennis doubles also had an all-Filipino final, with Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales beating Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon, 6-1, 6-4.

Blackwater-Converge trade

Yousef Taha joins Blackwater as Kurt Lojera is sent to Converge.

BLACKWATER has traded No. 9 pick Kurt Lojera to Converge for big man Yousef Taha.

The 6-foot-8 Taha was not signed to a contract extension by the FiberXers, who acquired his rights as part of the Alaska franchise sale.

Taha, 33, will be a backup to top draft pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and his former Alaska teammate Barkley Ebona at Blackwater.

"Marami silang (FiberXers) big men, kami naman maraming guards," said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia when asked about the trade.

