News you need to know: Jeremiah Gray, Gilas updates and more

Jeremiah Gray injury update

Ginebra rookie Jeremiah Gray is eager to join practice. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JEREMIAH Gray is confident he can suit up earlier than predicted.

Although there is still no timetable for his return, the 6-foot-4 Gray said he is ahead of schedule in terms of recovery.

The Ginebra rookie, acquired in a trade with Terrafirma, suffered the ACL injury in November in the PBA 3x3 in December 2021, underwent surgery and was projected to be ready to play by January 2023.

Gray, who is turning 26 on Aug. 16, is eager to join the Gin Kings, but said the call will still be made by coach Tim Cone and the Ginebra medical staff.

“I’m going to leave all that up to the doctors and coach Cone. If it was up to me, I would practice right now,” he said.

Ayo new Converge coach

Converge taps a new coach after one conference.

ALDIN Ayo is head coach in the PBA for the first time, officially accepting the role with the league’s newest team Converge.

Champion coach in the UAAP and NCAA, Ayo takes over from Jeff Cariaso, a holdover from the Alaska Aces franchise that was purchased by Converge after Season 46.

“The PBA is a challenge that every coach on the rise dreams of taking on. We are confident that coach Ayo’s nose and instinct for the game’s nuances will transform the FiberXers’ brand of play into a consistently competitive and exciting kind worthy of the Filipino fans’ approval and following,” said team governor Chito Salud.

Under Cariaso, Converge made it to the quarterfinals in its first tournament in the league, bowing to No. 2 seed TNT Tropang Giga.

Kai returning to Gilas

Gilas now has nine players in the pool with the addition of Kai Sotto.

KAI Sotto is set to see action for Gilas before he joins his team in Australia.

The 7-foot-3 center, who recently re-signed with the Adelaide 36ers after being left out of the NBA Draft, is set to arrive on Aug. 18, days after the Philippine team’s scheduled start of practice for the August window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Gilas takes on Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Beirut and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gilas pool now has nine players led by Jordan Clarkson.

Japan B.League imports Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks and Dwight Ramos have been named to the pool along with amateurs Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Francis Lopez.

